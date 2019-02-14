Officials: Burglary suspects may be connected to other crimes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STEPHENS COUNTY, Okla. - Police are one step closer to catching a shirtless suspect who allegedly broke into a store in Stephens County.

Last month, authorities with the Stephens County Sheriff's Office began searching for the man who broke into the 'Honk and Holler' store in Empire City.

Surveillance video captured a man with a shirt over his face shattering the front door before making his way inside the store.

The man is seen hopping over the counter, shoving several items in a bag.

Officials say that arrest warrants have been issued for two people, including a minor.

So far, no names have been released but investigators say they are suspects in other burglaries.