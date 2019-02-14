Officials: Use part of your tax refund to help Oklahoma wildlife

OKLAHOMA CITY – We’re the middle of tax season, and one Oklahoma agency says you can help wildlife with a little bit of help from your tax return.

Oklahomans who are receiving a tax return can contribute part of their refund to the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation’s Wildlife Diversity Fund. All you have to do is use the Oklahoma Resident Income Tax Return Schedule 511-H.

The fund supports the conservation of Oklahoma’s nongame species.

“The Wildlife Department can use these donations to learn more about where our nongame fish and wildlife live and identify potential strongholds for rare or declining species,” said Jena Donnell, information specialist for the Wildlife Department. “Donating $1, $2, or even $5 of your tax refund is just one of the many ways you can get involved in conservation efforts of our state’s fish and wildlife.”