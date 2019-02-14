OKC Memorial Marathon welcomes back Sonic volunteers, invites other Oklahomans to do the same

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - More than 3,500 volunteers are needed to make the Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon a run to remember, and the Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum is inviting you to join in on this special day regardless of your marathoning capability.

Race day is only 72 days away.

As April 28th approaches, Becky Rickard is reflecting on her time as Sonic Community Affairs Manager and working with the Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon.

"Just seeing the runners coming by, helping them, knowing why we’re there for me is important. I’ve always taken my role as being a volunteer and helping with these projects as a way of directly helping the Memorial," said Rickard.

Rickard is retiring and taking her place is Kimberly Cope, Sonic Community Relations and Communications Manager.

"Having Kimberly come in, she’s going to be great at doing this or I’ll be after her," said Rickard with a laugh.

Becky Rickard worked for Sonic 25 years before retiring and Kimberly Cope says she has some big shoes to fill, but she's excited to be a part of it.

"Being on the volunteer side is more rewarding, because you get to be a part of that person’s day, and really helping them accomplish one of their goals. I mean it’s such an exciting, thrilling perspective that you can’t get unless you are a volunteer," said Cope. "I think everybody should be involved in this race. It’s life-changing. While you might have done the race before, every year provides a new opportunity and a new chance for you to just pull yourself forward and continue that momentum into the future."

If you’d like to volunteer, got to kfor.com/marathon to register.