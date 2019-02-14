× Oklahoma City Police arrest one in fatal stabbing

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma City Police Department has arrested one woman after she fatally stabbed another woman Thursday afternoon.

Officers were called to the scene near SW 29th and Walker around 4 p.m. where two women were fighting.

When they arrived, they discovered one woman with stab wounds.

She was transported to OU’s Presbyterian hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The woman who stabbed her has been arrested.

No names have been released in this incident.