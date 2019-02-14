Oklahoma elementary students sending birthday cards to WWII veteran

MARLOW, Okla. – A World War II veteran for Marlow is about to mark a major milestone, and generous people from across the globe are helping with the celebration.

Recil Troxel loves getting any kind of mail.

“He sits here in this chair looking out the window every day,” Liz Anderson, Troxel’s daughter, told KSWO. “When the mail is here, he’s like ‘the mail is here, we better go get the mail.’”

Troxel’s 93rd birthday is in April, but his family decided they’d try to start his birthday celebration early so he can get enjoyment from one of his favorite things.

“It makes me happy that he has something because anything that’s an enjoyment to him, is an enjoyment to me,” she said.

After hearing his story, it didn’t take long for some elementary students in Lawton to answer the call.

“I thought that it would be an excellent opportunity to teach my students two important things. One: always be kinder than necessary because everyone you meet is fighting a battle you know nothing about. And two: kindness is doing something for someone and expecting nothing in return,” said Joslyn Wood, an Oklahoma teacher.

This week, Wood says that her school sent 300 cards to Troxel.

If you’d like to send him a card, you can mail it to 2684 North Highway 81 Marlow, Oklahoma 73055.