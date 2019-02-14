OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma father charged with Second Degree Murder in 2015 death of two-year-old son after investigating troopers found he has alcohol and THC in his system while pushing his son in a stroller when a vehicle hit and killed the toddler.

Marland Tramble was walking westbound on Westech Road just west of Bryan Road in Pottawatomie County around 10 p.m. on May 27, 2015. Tramble was pushing a stroller with his two-year-old son, Aun’Dreis in the baby stroller when they were struck by a white passenger car that was driving westbound on Westech Road.

The white passenger vehicle did not stay at the scene and despite an exhaustive investigation, OHP has been unable to locate it.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

“What they did is they hit him and knocked him out of the stroller. If they would’ve stopped, they wouldn’t have run him over. When they kept going he rolled up under the car and they just drug him,” said Aun'Dreis mom, Teola Walls in 2016.

First responders arrived and pronounced Aun'Dreis dead due to massive injuries.

The investigation determined that Marland was walking near the center of the westbound lane in dark clothing. OHP interviewed a witness who had met Marland walking down the road and reported that Marland was difficult to see.

It was determined that Marland was committing child abuse by failing to protect Andreis from being struck by a vehicle. This failure to protect was caused by Marland being legally intoxicated, using illegal drugs and walking in the center of a county road at night while wearing dark colored clothing.

OHP’s Traffic Homicide Unit presented the case to Pottawatomie County DA Allan Grubb yesterday and DA Grubb has charged Marland Tramble with Second Degree Murder in the death of Andreis.

“Anyone with information regarding the white vehicle that left the scene or that has information about Marland Tramble pushing a stroller on the roadways in and around the Shawnee area after dark on previous incidents should call the OHP Tips Line at 866-OHP-TIPS or direct message to the OHP Facebook Page,” said Captain Ronnie Hampton.