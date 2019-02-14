OU College of Dentistry offering free dental care to children

NORMAN, Okla. – For one day next weekend, children will be able to receive free dental care from a group of dental students.

Students from the University of Oklahoma College of Dentistry will offer complimentary dental care for children between the ages of 4 and 12, and complimentary screenings for children between the ages of 1 and 3 on Saturday, February 23 at the OU College of Dentistry, located at 1201 N Stonewall Ave.

Dental and dental hygiene students, working under the supervision of trained dentists, will provide cleanings, fillings, crowns and caps for children between 7:30 a.m. and 10:15 a.m.

“February is National Children’s Dental Health Month and the Kids’ Day program is a great opportunity for the students and faculty at the OU College of Dentistry to contribute to this cause by reaching out and making a difference in the oral health of Oklahoma children who might not have the benefit of access to dental care,” said Dr. Tim Fagan, D.D.S., MS, Head of the Division of Pediatric Dentistry and faculty sponsor of the Kids’ Day program student group.

Patients will be seen as quickly as possible, but those attending should be prepared to spend several hours at the event. Free parking will be available.

Registration is required since space is limited, and all patients must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

To register, call (405) 607-4755.