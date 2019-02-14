OAKLAND, CA - DECEMBER 25: LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers looks on as he walks off the court against the Golden State Warriors during their NBA basketball game at ORACLE Arena on December 25, 2015 in Oakland, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)
Report: Thunder Sign Markieff Morris
Shams Charania of the Athletic reported Thursday the Oklahoma City Thunder have reached a contract agreement with free agent forward Markieff Morris.
Morris was traded from the Washington Wizards to New Orleans last week, then waived by the Pelicans the next day.
Morris is a 6-10 forward in his eighth season in the NBA after playing college basketball at Kansas.
He’s only played in 34 games this season due to injuries.
Morris has averaged 11.8 points and 5.6 rebounds a game in his NBA career for Phoenix and Washington.