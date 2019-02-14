× Report: Thunder Sign Markieff Morris

Shams Charania of the Athletic reported Thursday the Oklahoma City Thunder have reached a contract agreement with free agent forward Markieff Morris.

Morris was traded from the Washington Wizards to New Orleans last week, then waived by the Pelicans the next day.

Morris is a 6-10 forward in his eighth season in the NBA after playing college basketball at Kansas.

He’s only played in 34 games this season due to injuries.

Morris has averaged 11.8 points and 5.6 rebounds a game in his NBA career for Phoenix and Washington.