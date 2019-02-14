Sexual assault survivors, advocates rally behind several proposed bills at state capitol 

OKLAHOMA CITY – With over 7,000 untested rape kits in Oklahoma, sexual assault survivors are rallying behind several proposed state bills.

On Thursday morning, sexual assault survivors and advocates gathered at the state capitol to rally behind five proposed rape kit and sexual assault reform state bills.

SB 975 would create a timeline for law enforcement, giving them 20 days once they receive a rape kit to get it to the lab for testing. It also would mandate that rape kits are kept as evidence for 50 years.

SB 967 would create a tracking system where sexual assault survivors can keep up with the status of their rape kits through an online portal.

SB 971 would require law enforcement to go through two hours of training each year on sexual assault issues, including policy, protocol and dealing with survivors.

Over in the House, HB 1319 would give officers five days to retrieve rape kits from a hospital once the crime is reported.

Lastly, HB 2639, known as the Sexual Assault Victims Right to Information Act, would allow them the right to know what’s going on with the case.

So far, none of these bills have been pushed through to committee.