‘The Brady Bunch’ kids and HGTV want your help renovating iconic TV house

If your house is a throwback to the 1970s, if you collect antiques or if you are a superfan, then you just might be able to assist the now grown children of “The Brady Bunch” and HGTV.

HGTV and the six actors are currently renovating the iconic “Brady Bunch” house in North Hollywood to look just like the set from the show.

In order to do that, they are looking for some very specific, authentic items, including the green refrigerator, a stuffed giraffe, a horse statue, a double oven, and pieces of furniture that were all used on the set of the popular 1970’s sitcom.

All six actors, Barry Williams (Greg), Maureen McCormick (Marcia), Christopher Knight (Peter), Eve Plumb (Jan), Mike Lookinland (Bobby) and Susan Olsen (Cindy) are on board with the project.

HGTV asked in a tweet Tuesday afternoon: “Is your home a throw-back to a groovier time? We’re looking for a few iconic items to furnish the Brady house. Check your collection, then send us a pic. Or you can post and tag it with #verybradyreno.”

The tweet included a video of the actors asking for these contributions.

Apparently, it’s not that easy to find some of these 1970s decorations.

“In order to truly bring The Brady Bunch house back to life, HGTV needs vintage furniture and decor items true to the original TV series. As you can imagine, many of these items aren’t easy to find. From the living room couch and credenza to the home’s front door handles, HGTV has a whole list of sought-after items,” HGTV wrote in a statement Tuesday.

HGTV published a photo slideshow of the exact items they are looking for.

HGTV is currently producing ‘A Very Brady Renovation’ with the Brady children alongside some of HGTV’s biggest stars, such as The Property Brothers. It will be a multi-episode series and is scheduled to premiere in September 2019.

HGTV bought the house in August 2018, after a much-publicized bidding war with *NSYNC’s Lance Bass.

Bass said at the time that he was “heartbroken” his bid for the house fell through, but when he found out it was HGTV that bought the home, he tweeted: “How can you be mad at HGTV? My television is stuck on that channel.” He added, “Kudos, HGTV. I know you will do the right thing with the house. That was always my biggest worry. I can smile again.”