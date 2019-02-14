× The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club looking for members to serve on advisory council

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club is looking for members to serve on its advisory council.

“If someone is not quite sure if he or she wants to serve, I would invite them to come attend at least one or two meetings to see if this is a right fit,” said Melissa Brown, executive director of The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club of Greater Oklahoma.

Candidates for membership must attend an orientation.

If you want to become a member, you must be able to attend monthly meetings, “have a heart for serving youth, and be willing to see the club thrive.” Meetings take place monthly on the 2nd Thursday at Frontier State Bank.

If you’re interested in learning more, contact Melissa Brown at 405.246.1125 or via email melissa.brown@uss.salvationarmy.org.