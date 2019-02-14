× Thunder Lose at New Orleans in Last Game Before All-Star Break

The Oklahoma City Thunder were just 10-of-44 from three point range for 23 percent, Paul George had a rough shooting night and the Thunder lost at New Orleans 131-122 on Thursday night at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans in OKC’s final game before the NBA All-Star Break.

The Thunder lost the lead in the second quarter, trailed by three at halftime, then fell further behind in the third quarter before a fourth quarter rally fell short.

Russell Westbrook had his 11th straight triple-double with 44 points, 14 rebounds, and 11 assists, and George had 28 points, but was not efficient in his shooting.

George was 11 of 29 from the field and 3 of 17 from three-point range.

Nerlens Noel was the only other Thunder player to score in double figures with 22 points and he added 13 rebounds.

Besides George and Westbrook, OKC’s other three starters combined for just 15 points.

Patrick Patterson started in place of Jerami Grant, still out with an ankle injury, and scored just five points.

Terrance Ferguson had just 6 points and Steven Adams 5 points.

Dennis Schroder once again did not play after the birth of his son this week.

The Pelicans shot 54 percent from the field and were led by Julius Randle, who had 33 points, and Jrue Holiday, with 32.

Anthony Davis had 14 points, all the first half, and did not play in the second half after leaving with a shoulder injury.

The Thunder fell to 37-20 on the season.

OKC returns to action after the All-Star Break and will host Utah on Friday, February 22, at 8:30 pm.