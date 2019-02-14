× Tulsa man who pleaded guilty to second-degree rape of teen sentenced to prison

TULSA COUNTY, Okla. – A Tulsa man has been sentenced to prison after he pleaded guilty to raping a 14-year-old girl in 2017.

43-year-old David Keltner, pleaded guilty to second-degree rape and lewd molestation on February 4. At the time of his guilty plea, two other charges, lewd molestation and lewd proposals to a child, were dismissed.

According to the Tulsa World, “authorities had accused Keltner of picking up a 14-year-old girl in May 2017, driving her to a wooded area of Broken Arrow and engaging in sexual activity with her.”

Keltner was sentenced to 15 years in prison, with 10 of those years suspended. Once he is released, he will have to register as a sex offender.