Woman arrested after allegedly vandalizing Oklahoma equality center

TULSA, Okla. – A woman was arrested after she allegedly vandalized a local center, and streamed the whole thing on social media.

On Wednesday morning, officials say that Decharylyn White went to the Oklahomans for Equality and vandalized the property.

White says she went to the center to protest the KKK and its supporters.

“Kinda like a protest thing but it kinda went beyond that when you start destroying people’s property,” said Cpl. Brandon Davis, with the Tulsa Police Department.

In the video, White was seen picking up papers and other items and throwing them all over the floor.

White was arrested for malicious mischief, resisting and parking on a city sidewalk.