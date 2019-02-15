× Affidavit: Wanted man found immobile, suffering from gunshot wound

ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. – A man who allegedly tried to kill two deputies was found suffering with a gunshot wound in a fortified residence, according to a report by the Tulsa World.

Officials with the Rogers County Sheriff’s Office say 27-year-old Chad Lee Anderson allegedly tried to kill two deputies after a chase ended in Tulsa.

“I can’t say how thankful I am for the fact that our deputies were not hurt. They easily could have been killed,” said Sheriff Scott Walton, with the Rogers County Sheriff’s Office.

The deputy fired multiple rounds at Anderson’s vehicle, but he was able to get away. Initially, investigators weren’t sure if Anderson had been hit and only found a small amount of blood inside the abandoned car.

According to a report by the Tulsa World, deputies from Rogers and Tulsa counties served a search warrant and Anderson’s girlfriend’s house in Collinsville.

A probable cause affidavit states that Anderson was immobile and was suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

“He was certainly in need of medical attention,” Rogers County Sheriff Scott Walton said. “I couldn’t talk on his medical condition. I don’t know how bad his injuries are or how many times he’d been hit.”

Walton said the home had been fortified in the front and the back.

Anderson was arrested on six counts including assault with intent to kill, and eluding.