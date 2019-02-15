‘American Ninja Warrior’ coming back to Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY- The stakes are high and the courses are challenging, and now Oklahomans will have their chance to watch the competition live.

Season 10 of ‘American Ninja Warrior’ ended last September, and tapings for the next season will begin soon.

“We’re so excited about announcing the big news, which is we’ve got our cities and we know exactly where we coming. First off, Los Angeles. We go to Atlanta and then after Atlanta, we go to Oklahoma City,” said Akbar Gbaja-Biamila, American Ninja Warrior host.

The show will be here on April 12 and April 13 at the Oklahoma State Capitol.

This will be the second time ‘American Ninja Warrior’ will be in Oklahoma City for a taping.

