× At least 5 dead, multiple wounded including officers, gunman also dead after mass shooting in Illinois

AURORA, Ill. – The chief of police says five people were killed and five officers were wounded in a shooting at a business in suburban Chicago.

Aurora Police Chief Kristen Ziman told reporters that the officers were fired upon Friday afternoon as soon as they entered the Henry Pratt Co. building in Aurora.

Ziman says the gunman, 45-year-old Gary Martin, was also killed.

The official number of other civilians wounded has not been accounted for yet.

The shooting took place Friday afternoon at Henry Pratt Company, which says it is one of the United States’ largest manufacturers of industrial valves.

An employee at the Henry Pratt company, John Probst, told CNN affiliate WLS the shooter was a co-worker and had a pistol.

“He was shooting everybody,” Probst said.

Some patients from the shooting were sent to Mercy Medical Center and Rush Copley Medical Center, according to Mercy spokeswoman Olga Solares.

It was unclear how many patients there were and their conditions, she said.

Aurora, a city of about 200,000 people, is located about 40 miles west of Chicago. It is the second-largest city in Illinois, according to the city’s website. Locals refer to Aurora as “City of Lights,” a nod to it being one of the first American cities to implement a fully electric street lighting system.

Aurora has a strong music and art scene, and is even the setting of the popular buddy-film Wayne’s World. Although a suburb of Chicago, Aurora has a long tradition of manufacturing.