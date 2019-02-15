× Court documents: Oklahoma mother charged after drug use caused premature labor

MUSKOGEE, Okla. – An Oklahoma woman is facing charges of child neglect for actions she took before her children were born.

According to the Muskogee Phoenix, 38-year-old Sarah Sinwelski was charged with child neglect after she allegedly caused herself to go into premature labor.

Court documents obtained by the paper claim that Sinwelski used methamphetamine and marijuana, which caused her to go into labor prematurely. Officials say her twin daughters were also exposed to the drugs in utero.

After giving birth, authorities say the Sinwelski left the hospital and did not return.