Deputies searching for man wanted for 13 warrants

ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. – Authorities in Rogers County are searching for a man who is wanted on 13 warrants.

The Rogers County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 29-year-old Christopher Sund, who is wanted on 13 warrants including burglary, theft, forgery, weapons and drug charges.

Investigators say Sund was supposed to be sentenced for several crimes in December, but he fled before his sentencing date.

Authorities say Sund is likely still in the area, but shouldn’t be approached since he may be armed.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call the Rogers County hotline at (918) 341-3620.