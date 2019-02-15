Dozens of animals rescued from property after deputies discover ‘horrific’ conditions

SKIATOOK, Okla. – Dozens of animals are getting a second chance at life after they were rescued from a Tulsa County property.

Officials with the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office say a passerby called deputies after they say a horse up to its neck in an icy pond on Saturday in Skiatook.

Two Skiatook officers responded to the scene and were able to rescue the horse. While at the property, they noticed dozens of other animals in need of help.

“There was no access to fresh water and very little food for the horses. Dogs and pigs were eating the remains of dead horses. Several of the animals are in need of medical care,” the sheriff’s office wrote.

Deputies and animal rescuers took in 28 horses, 16 dogs and three pigs.

Officials say the homeowner is now facing animal cruelty charges.