× Eddie Sutton a Basketball Hall of Fame Finalist Again

Former Oklahoma State basektball coach Eddie Sutton was named a finalist for the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame on Friday.

Sutton was one of 13 finalists named on Friday, with the class of 2019 announced on Final Four weekend in Minneapolis.

Sutton is a finalist for the sixth time.

Sutton won 804 games in his head coaching career at Southern Idaho, Creighton, Arkansas, Kentucky, Oklahoma State and San Francisco.

The former Oklahoma A&M player under Henry Iba was a four-time national coach of the year, and led three teams to the Final Four, including in 1995 and 2004 at OSU.

Sutton is 82.