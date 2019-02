× Edmond North raises over $200,000, donating $786,052 in total

EDMOND, Okla. – Edmond North high school raised over $200,000 during their 2019 Bring Light to Others (BALTO) event, donating a total of $786,052 to a local charity thanks to a one-time donation.

An anonymous donor gave the event a whopping $500,000 to the BALTO week, but the students raised an eyebrow-raising $286,052 themselves.

This money will benefit The CARE Center and will anchor a significant expansion project there.

“Organized in 1991, The CARE Center is a nationally-accredited child advocacy center and the only child advocacy center in Oklahoma County. Child abuse is an epidemic: 1 in 3 girls and 1 in 5 boys will be abused before their 18th birthday. It is our daily mission to fight abuse and change the statistics.”

Pivot-A Turning Point for Youth will also be benefited from this event as they are¬†Edmond Public School’s Common Thread charity.

“Pivot, Inc. is a nonprofit community organization that works with young people lacking stability in housing, basic needs, education, employment, life skills and therapeutic care through¬†advocating, educating, intervening and counseling youth and families to make a positive difference in their lives.”

As the common thread of all three high schools, Pivot will receive 5% of all funds raised.