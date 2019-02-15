× Edmond North raises over $200,000, donating $786,052 in total

EDMOND, Okla. – Edmond North high school raised over $200,000 during their 2019 Bring Light to Others (BALTO) event, donating a total of $786,052 to a local charity thanks to a one-time donation.

An anonymous donor gave the event a whopping $500,000 to the BALTO week, but the students raised an eyebrow-raising $286,052 themselves.

This money will benefit The CARE Center and will anchor a significant expansion project there.

“Organized in 1991, The CARE Center is a nationally-accredited child advocacy center and the only child advocacy center in Oklahoma County. Child abuse is an epidemic: 1 in 3 girls and 1 in 5 boys will be abused before their 18th birthday. It is our daily mission to fight abuse and change the statistics.”

Pivot-A Turning Point for Youth will also be benefited from this event as they are Edmond Public School’s Common Thread charity.

“Pivot, Inc. is a nonprofit community organization that works with young people lacking stability in housing, basic needs, education, employment, life skills and therapeutic care through advocating, educating, intervening and counseling youth and families to make a positive difference in their lives.”

As the common thread of all three high schools, Pivot will receive 5% of all funds raised.