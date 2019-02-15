Electrical lines spark overnight grass fire

Posted 6:32 am, February 15, 2019, by

OKLAHOMA CITY – While many residents were sleeping, firefighters from several agencies were battling a grass fire in northeast Oklahoma City.

Officials say an electrical line sparked a grass fire near N.E. 122nd and Triple X Rd. early Friday morning.

Several different agencies were called in to assist in battling the blaze.

Authorities with the Oklahoma City Fire Department say they were called in to help around 3 a.m. as the flames grew.

Thankfully, they were quickly able to help extinguish the fire.

At this point, we do not have an estimate on how many acres were impacted by the blaze.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.