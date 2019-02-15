× Electrical lines spark overnight grass fire

OKLAHOMA CITY – While many residents were sleeping, firefighters from several agencies were battling a grass fire in northeast Oklahoma City.

Officials say an electrical line sparked a grass fire near N.E. 122nd and Triple X Rd. early Friday morning.

Several different agencies were called in to assist in battling the blaze.

Authorities with the Oklahoma City Fire Department say they were called in to help around 3 a.m. as the flames grew.

Thankfully, they were quickly able to help extinguish the fire.

At this point, we do not have an estimate on how many acres were impacted by the blaze.