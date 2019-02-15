Employees at Oklahoma hospital still waiting for paychecks as legal fight continues

PRAGUE, Okla. – For the third time since December, employees at the Prague Municipal Hospital were not paid Friday.

The City of Prague is suing the hospital operator, Empower HMS, over a number of issues. A hearing in federal court is set for Tuesday morning.

Employees say not only has payroll been missed numerous times, but they don’t have health insurance, despite money coming out of their checks each month.

The lawsuit alleges the hospital operator either didn’t secure the policies or let them lapse.

Employees told News 4 many of them owe tens of thousands in medical bills now.

Empower HMS has also not paid rent in 14 months.The company leases the building from the city.

On Tuesday, the City of Prague will ask a federal judge to appoint a third-party to take over the hospital books and hire a new operator.

