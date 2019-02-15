× Fire crews: Cooking fire to blame for apartment blaze

OKLAHOMA CITY – One family lost their home after an apartment fire in northwest Oklahoma City.

Fire crews say it all started with a smoke investigation around 5 a.m. on Friday near Wilshire and N.W. Expressway.

When firefighters arrived, they were able to quickly put out the fire.

Officials say two adults and two children were inside the apartment cooking, and that is what they believe started the fire.

Fortunately, they were all able to get out safely.

Investigators say one unit is a total loss, and three others have smoke damage.

Authorities tell us that the apartment did not have working smoke detectors inside that unit.