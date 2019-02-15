× Firefighters pull woman from burning home, man jumps from second story

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma City firefighters say a woman is fighting for her life after she was trapped inside a burning home early Friday morning.

Just before 5 a.m., fire crews were called to a house fire near May and Hefner Rd.

Officials with the Oklahoma City Fire Department say two people were inside the home when the fire started.

One man was forced to jump from the second floor and was able to tell fire crews that a woman was still inside the home. Firefighters made their way inside, and pulled the woman from the burning building.

Authorities say the woman was in full arrest when she was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Also, four firefighters suffered minor injuries when they fell from a ladder or were burned.

A portion of the home has collapsed, and crews were forced to close part of the area to traffic as they battled the blaze.