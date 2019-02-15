× Free adoptions Saturday and Sunday for dogs at OKC Animal Welfare for a month or longer

OKLAHOMA CITY – Dogs that have been in long-term care at OKC Animal Welfare can be adopted for free on Saturday and Sunday.

“We’ve been doing everything we can to provide these dogs with loving care, but there’s no replacement for a real, permanent home,” said Animal Welfare Superintendent Jon Gary. “A month or more is a long time for these pets to be in shelter care. These are great dogs that will make perfect companions.”

All adoptable animals at OKC Animal Welfare are up-to-date on vaccinations, microchipped, treated for worms and spayed or neutered.

Saturday is also the last day of the Furever Love event, where all dogs and puppies that have been at the shelter for less than a month are $30 to adopt. That’s half-off the normal fee.

OKC Animal Welfare, 2811 SE 29th Street, is open for adoptions from noon to 5:30 p.m. every day but holidays. For more information, visit okc.gov/animalwelfare or call 297-3100.