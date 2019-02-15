× Man arrested after allegedly kissing hotel clerk against her will

TULSA, Okla. – A man was taken into custody after he allegedly kissed a hotel clerk, even after she told him to stop.

According to KJRH, police were called to the River Spirit Casino Hotel on Wednesday afternoon following an alleged assault.

When officers arrived, a hotel desk clerk told them that James Howell came to the desk to ask about extending his stay at the hotel. While she was helping him, she says he repeatedly asked her for a hug.

The victim says she thought hugging him would get him to leave, but that is not what happened. Instead, she says he “grabbed her tightly” and started kissing her neck.

When she told him to stop, he allegedly refused.

Howell was arrested on complaints of sexual battery, public intoxication and resisting arrest.