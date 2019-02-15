Moore mother claims son was physically assaulted by teacher

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOORE, Okla. - Mother of three, Kaitlyn Proctor said she has spent the last few months fighting to make sure her 7-year-old child, Eli, gets justice.

“It’s hard now because it’s made him into this little boy that is scared of life,” Proctor said.

Proctor said, in October, Eli went home crying, saying his legs hurt.

The boy told Proctor that his 1st grade teacher had shoved down his legs.

The mom said, through investigation, Plaza Towers Elementary located a video of the incident. While the school declined to release it to us, Proctor described it as horrifying.

“When I went up there to see the video, she repeatedly shoved his legs down on the ground and held them there, then grabbed him by the throat and lifted him to a standing position,” she said.

Proctor said, after the school showed her the video, Moore police were called and she filed a report against the teacher.

“As soon as we found out about the incident, we immediately started investigating and found video of the incident. The police were contacted, and they requested the video. We immediately turned that video over to them,” said Dennis Horstkoetter, director of Safety and Security for Moore Public Schools.

The school tells us that the teacher is no longer with the district.

Now, police said no charges will be brought against her.

“I am so lost with everything right now. I am speechless,” Proctor said.

The Cleveland County District Attorney’s Office sent us a statement, saying, in part, “Based upon her review of the charges, it was determined that, although the teacher’s actions were inappropriate, they did not support the filing of a felony child abuse charge due, at least in part, to the lack of any physical harm or injury as well as the nature and extent of the force used.”

But, Proctor said her son is still nervous to go to school since the incident and thinks more should be done.

“I want videos in the classroom. I think, if there were videos in the classroom, they would know more of what’s going on,” she said.