Oklahoma Highway Patrol captain indicted after blackmail investigation

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma Highway Patrol captain who was under investigation for allegedly blackmailing an agency leader has been indicted.

In December, a search warrant affidavit showed that 47-year-old Troy German was accused of meeting with Oklahoma Department of Public Safety Commissioner Billy Rhoades in the fall. During those times, German allegedly threatened to expose information regarding Rhoades and others that could embarrass them.

Rhoades told investigators German said he had “subpoenable” information regarding improprieties in the OHP’s promotional process involving Rhoades, Harrell and OHP Captain Brian Orr. The court documents do not detail the alleged “improprieties” German threatened to expose, or the veracity of those claims, but said the information, “whether true or false,” could subject Rhoades and Harrell to ridicule, degrade or disgrace them.

Rhoades told investigators that German wanted him to use his authority as DPS commissioner to “pledge his support for a political appointment at the state level” or assure him a promotion to OHP command staff with a rank of major.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Department of Public Safety declined News 4's request for comment in December, citing the ongoing investigation, but a department spokesperson released a statement that said, "Captain German has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of that investigation. The agency is confident the appropriate party or parties will be held accountable for their actions."

Attempts to reach German for comment were unsuccessful, despite multiple attempts by phone, email and social media.

According to NewsOK, German has been indicted by the multi-county grand jury on a charge of blackmail.

German's attorney told the newspaper that German denies any allegations of blackmail. Instead, he says that German was a "whistleblower who exposed corruption at the highest levels of the highway patrol."