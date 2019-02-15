Oklahoma man who made moat around property arrested for stolen items

Posted 10:22 am, February 15, 2019, by

Credit: FOX 23

WAGONER COUNTY, Okla. – An Oklahoma man was arrested after he allegedly built a fort around half of his building.

Officials told FOX 23 that deputies had the Vinita property under surveillance for weeks after getting information that Raymond Lane, Jr. had a stockpile of weapons and told people that he wasn’t going back to prison.

Investigators also believe that Lane is the driver who rammed a Coweta police cruiser when the officer tried to pull him over.

In fact, authorities say Lane used a bulldozer to dig a moat around half of his property. He also allegedly tore up the rest of the ground on the other side to keep them from easily approaching a building.

When deputies raided the property, they found a stolen fifth wheel RV, two stolen box trailers, drugs and a possibly stolen bulldozer.

Officials say Lane will have to settle cases against him in Craig County before he faces charges in Wagoner County.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.