OSBI arrests 3 people in 2 Oklahoma towns for child pornography

OKLAHOMA CITY – Three Oklahomans are now facing charges for child pornography in two different Oklahoma towns.

In January, agents with the Oklahoma Attorney General’s Office began looking into the distribution of child pornography.

Investigators were led to Ronny Vance Ramsey’s home in Ada.

Ramsey was booked into the Pontotoc County Justice Center on one count of possession of child pornography and one count of distribution of child pornography.

In February, the Crescent Police Department requested OSBI investigative assistance on a child sexual exploitation case.

An OSBI Agent responded and investigated the allegation.

James Reed, 53, and Rachel Frost, 48, were arrested by the OSBI Agent and Crescent Police Department on that same day.