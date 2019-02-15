OSBI: Shell casing led agents to solve cold case murder

BOISE CITY, Okla. – Agents say a shell casing is what led them to solving a murder that went unsolved for nearly five years.

In June 2013, 77-year-old Charles Nieman and his wife stopped at the Loaf-‘n-Jug convenience store in Boise City to get gas.

Authorities say Nieman was outside his vehicle when a man walked up to him and demanded his wallet.

Nieman, who investigators say was hard of hearing, turned to his wife and asked her what the man said.

That is when the man shot Nieman in the head, according to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, and ran from the area.

Nieman was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

For several years, investigators struggled to gain any ground in the case.

Last week, officials with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation announced that Timothy Erish Dees and Zachery Lee Wilson were taken into custody in Alabama.

Days later, 33-year-old Jeremy Hugh Scott was arrested in Colorado for his alleged role in the crime.

On Thursday, OSBI announced that they were able to link the suspects to the murder after retesting a shell casing found at the scene.

“I’m very confident in the work they’ve put in and the supporting cast at the OSBI and other law enforcement agencies you’ve mentioned have led us to this point and I’m so thankful for that,” said District Attorney Mike Boren.

Investigators believe the suspects may have been involved in other crimes.