OSBI wants to talk to woman in reference to officer-involved shooting

Posted 3:36 pm, February 15, 2019, by

ROGERS CO., Okla. – The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation and Rogers County Sheriff’s Office want to talk to a woman in reference to an officer-involved shooting in Catoosa on February 10.

Hannah Swets, 28, is a person of interest in this case. She may have sustained injuries and agents/deputies would like to make contact with her.

Swets is described as a white female, 5’1″, 103 lbs.

If you have any information regarding Swets, please contact the OSBI at 800/522-8017, or tips@osbi.ok.gov or the Rogers County Sheriff’s Office at 918/342-9700.

