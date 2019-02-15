Silver Alert issued for missing 46-year-old Bethany woman with dementia

BETHANY, Okla. – A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 46-year-old Bethany woman with dementia.

Christina Barbes was last seen around 4 p.m. Wednesday in the 6600 block of NW 19th Street.

Barbes was wearing blue jeans, a pink shirt, and pink and silver shoes. She is 5’3, weighs 180 pounds, and has brown eyes and black hair.

Barbes requires 24-hour supervision.

If you know of her whereabouts, contact the Bethany Police Department.

