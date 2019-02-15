Sources: Local pastor dead, 4 firefighters injured after early morning house fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - An early morning house fire killed one local pastor, injured 4 firefighters, and caused one man to jump from the second floor.

Fire crews were called to the home near May and Hefner Rd. just before 5 a.m. Friday.

Otis Morgan was forced to jump from the second floor and was able to tell fire crews that his wife, Pastor Dr. Coyett Morgan was still inside the home.

Authorities say his wife was in full arrest when she was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Multiple sources have told News 4 that Pastor Morgan has since died from her injuries.

Firefighters went in and hunted through the smoke, flames and debris to find the pastor unconscious on the second floor.

However, the heat was so intense that even with bunker gear on the firefighters had to bail out of the home.

On their way down - two firefighters hit a third crew member on the rescue ladder. Then, the trio tumbled to the ground where they crashed into a fourth firefighter. All four suffered injuries.

Pastor Dr. Coyett Morgan was the pastor and founder of A Bridge of Hope and Love Ministries; for prisons, battered women and children, and much more.