SWAT team has apprehended active shooter at Illinois plant

AURORA, Ill. – SWAT teams and Aurora Police have apprehended an active shooter at an industrial park in Aurora, Illinois.

Four police officers were injured as were a “number of civilians,” Aurora Illinois Ward 4 Alderman Bill Donnell told CNN, citing Deputy Mayor Chuck Nelson.

EMERGENCY UPDATE | 3 p.m. THE SHOOTER HAS BEEN APPREHENDED! The area is still on lock down! More information will be provided soon. — City of Aurora, IL (@CityofAuroraIL) February 15, 2019

WGN reports that the shooter has been apprehended just after 3 p.m., about one hour after the police responded to the active shooter situation.

Rush Copley is assisting those involved in the active shooter incident in Aurora. The hospital has received two patients who are being treated for non-life threatening injuries. — Rush Copley (@rushcopley) February 15, 2019

Local schools are on lockdown as police attempt to resolve this situation.

An employee at the Illinois company where a shooting has been reported says the gunman is a co-worker.

John Probst told ABC7 that he ran out of the back door of the Henry Pratt Co. building in Aurora as the shooting unfolded Friday afternoon.

Probst says he recognized the gunman and that he works at the company. He said the gunman has “a pistol with a laser.”

Probst says he wasn’t hurt but that another colleague was “bleeding pretty bad.”