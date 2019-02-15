Watch: Car nearly hits man before crashing into Oklahoma bank

CATOOSA, Okla. – A car barely misses a man on the sidewalk before it crashes into an Oklahoma bank, and the entire ordeal is caught on camera.

The Bank of Commerce in Catoosa released surveillance footage of the moment a car crashed into the bank’s lobby on Thursday afternoon.

In the video, the car nearly hits a man on the sidewalk before crashing into the glass doors.

Investigators tell KJRH that an elderly woman accidentally hit the accelerator instead of the brake.

Fortunately, no one was injured.