Witnesses: Petty argument led to deadly stabbing

OKLAHOMA CITY – A family is stunned after their loved one was killed during a petty argument over a mailbox.

Around 4 p.m. on Thursday, Oklahoma City officers were called to the scene near SW 29th and Walker, where two women were fighting.

When they arrived, they discovered one woman with stab wounds.

Witnesses at the scene told News 4 that a small argument is what led to the stabbing.

“The neighbor stabbed her because of something over a mailbox,” one witness told News 4.

The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital, but she died from her injuries.

Officials say the other woman is in custody, but they have not released her name.