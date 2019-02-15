Woman charged after allegedly biting off part of victim’s ear

TULSA, Okla. – Authorities say a woman has been charged following a bizarre attack nearly two years ago.

In August of 2017, police say a woman went to a Tulsa hospital for an unusual injury.

Court documents obtained by FOX 23 claim that the victim agreed to drive Misty Sparkman and her boyfriend around all day in exchange for $10 in gas money.

After dropping the couple off, the victim realized that she never got the money. She says she went back to Sparkman’s house, which is where she was attacked.

Police allege that Sparkman opened the car door and attacked the victim, biting off part of her ear.

The victim said she had to find the missing piece of her ear and then brought it with her to the hospital.

Although the crime occurred in 2017, Sparkman was charged last month with one count of maiming.