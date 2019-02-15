Woman killed after being hit by semi-truck along I-40

Posted 6:28 am, February 15, 2019, by , Updated at 06:34AM, February 15, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities are investigating a deadly accident along an interstate involving a pedestrian.

Around 3 a.m. on Friday, troopers with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol were called to an auto-pedestrian accident along the westbound lanes of I-40 near Sooner Rd.

Troopers say that a woman, identified as 23-year-old Tristen Wadja, was walking in the center lane of the highway and was hit by a semi-truck.

The woman died at the scene from massive injuries.

