Fun for all at today’s Bart and Nadia Sports Experience

OKLAHOMA CITY – If you enjoy gymnastics, basketball, soccer, bocce, rowing, martial arts or maybe cricket, baseball and hockey, you could find all of these sports under one roof at the Bart & Nadia Sports Experience at the Cox Convention Center.

Hundreds of grownups and kids took part in this exciting sports event hosted by Olympic Gold medalists Bart Conner and Nadia Comaneci. Bocce, a sport that you could say blends shuffle board with lawn bowling was a big hit and the competition benefited Special Olympics.

Conner paired up with Special Olympic athlete, Chris Paynter for a fun, bocce competition. J Rod from the popular KJ-103 FM morning show, TJ, Janet & J Rodd was also on hand to support this worthy cause as well as News 4’s Brent Skarky. In the end, Conner and Paynter took home the gold medals.

The Bart & Nadia Sports Experience encourages youth participation in sports and promotes physical fitness and healthy living.