OSBI investigates suspicious death of Binger man

BINGER, Okla. – Binger Police Chief James Pate, requested OSBI investigative assistance for a suspicious death Saturday morning.

Concerned citizens reported this morning they had not seen Randy Joe Gathers, 57, for some time.

The Binger Police went to the 400 block of West Johnny Bench St. in Binger, Oklahoma, to contact Gathers.

They found Gathers was deceased and requested the OSBI.

The OSBI continues to investigate the matter.