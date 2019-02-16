× OSU Drops 8th Straight Conference Game in Loss to Texas

In the history of Oklahoma State’s basketball program, the Cowboys had never lost eight straight conference games in one season. They hoped to avoid that facing Texas.

It got off to a good start for OSU. Isaac Likekele pulled a very Michael Jordan-esque move faking taking the ball out past the three point line, only to blow by the defender for the layup and the foul. Likekele added 16 points. OSU had an early lead.

A two minute scoring drought for the Cowboys culminated in Texas taking the lead. They never looked back. Texas took a 38-27 lead into the half.

In the second, OSU didn’t roll over. Thomas Dziagwa came alive. He hit a career high seven three’s in the game. It also meant he notched a career high 23 points. A game high.

However, while the Cowboys kept the lead around seven all second half, they didn’t get much help from Cam McGriff and Lindy Waters. The two combined to score 10 points.

Dylan Osetkowski hit a late layup, he had 14, to help Texas prevail 69-57. Kerwin Roach added 16 to lead Texas. OSU shot just 37 percent to Texas’ 49 percent.

Next up for Oklahoma State they look to bounce back on Tuesday against TCU inside Gallagher-Iba Arena.