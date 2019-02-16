Sooners Take Care of TCU to Snap Skid

Posted 11:02 pm, February 16, 2019

The streak is over. Oklahoma handled TCU 71-62 to snap their five game losing steak.

Oklahoma played catch up most of the first half, but Kristian Doolittle was huge. He hit a couple of jumpers to help give the Sooners a 32-30 lead at the half. Doolittle had a game high 21 points.

In the second half, Brady Manek caught fire. He hit a pair of three’s to help extend OU’s lead to nine. Manek had a great game pouring in 14 points. He added a dunk to give OU a 63-55 lead.

However the game was punctuated by Christian James. James hit a tough basket to put the game out of reach. James, who has struggled shooting from the field, added 14 on 6-10 shooting to help OU finally snap that five game slide.

Next up for the Sooners, they have a week off before hosting Texas on Saturday inside the Lloyd Noble Center.

