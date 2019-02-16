These are the victims of the mass shooting in Aurora, Illinois

(CNN) — Police have released the names of the victims in Friday’s mass shooting in Aurora, Illinois.

Five people were killed when a man who was being let go from his job opened fire at the Henry Pratt Co. in the Chicago suburb.

Another employee and five police officers were also wounded, according to Aurora police. They’ve received treatment at local hospitals.

Here’s what we know about the people who died in the shooting:

• Clayton Parks of Elgin, Illinois, was the human resources manager at Henry Pratt.

• Trevor Wehner, a student at Northern Illinois University, was a human resources intern.

• Russell Beyer was a mold operator from Yorkville, Illinois.

• Vicente Juarez from Oswego, Illinois, was a stockroom attendant and forklift operator at the company.

• Josh Pinkard, also of Oswego, was the plant manager.

Aurora, Illinois, police say gunman who killed 5 bought the Smith and Wesson .40-caliber handgun he used in 2014. A background check missed a 1995 aggravated assault conviction that should have barred the purchase.