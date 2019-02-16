× Thunder’s Hamidou Diallo Wins Dunk Contest, Former Sooners Compete

Oklahoma City Thunder rookie guard Hamidou Diallo won the 2019 NBA slam dunk contest with an array of dazzling dunks.

Diallo had, Thunder teammate, Russell Westbrook throw him an alley oop on one dunk, dunked over Shaquille Oneal with Superman shirt on and then dunked over rapper, Quavo to win the competition.

Former Sooner star Buddy Hield made it to the finals of the three point competition, but was beat out by the Brooklyn Nets’ Joe Harris.

Atlanta Hawks rookie, and former OU star, Trae Young lost in the finals of the skills competition to Boston Celtic Jayson Tatum.