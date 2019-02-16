“We just want justice for her,” Family’s search for answers continues after woman’s disappearance, death

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ADA, Okla. -- An Oklahoma family continues their unwavering search for answers after their loved one was found dead in an area they say she had no ties with.

26-year-old Britney Gomez, who was also known as Britney Tiger, was reported missing in February 2018. Her body was found March 16, 2018 in eastern Pontotoc County south of Allen, Oklahoma. More than a year after her disappearance, her family told News 4 they did not feel any closer to answers.

"None of us thought it would be Britney. She was the baby of us," said Tiger's older sister Christina Lewis. "To be sitting here, talking about this, this seems unreal. This is the kind of you thing you’d never think would happen to you and when it does, it hits hard."

At a candlelight vigil Saturday night, her family prayed with the community for anyone with information to come forward. The vigil was originally scheduled to be held at the courthouse in Ada but later moved to the Smith-Phillips Funeral Home nearby after an offer from the funeral home director.

"There’s somebody that knows something. There’s somebody walking our streets that knows," Tiger's foster mother Joann Knight said. "That little piece that you know may seem so unimportant may be the very piece of the puzzle that we need."

Tiger is remembered as a beloved mother of three, daughter, aunt, sister, and friend.

"She was just a beautiful person. I mean, just a beautiful person. Everybody around her knew her. To know her, is to love her," her older sister Jessica Tyson said. "Please help my family. We just want justice for her. We want to know the truth. Give us that much."

Loved ones have set up a Facebook page regarding the case. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Ada Police Department at 580-332-4466.