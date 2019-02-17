× Car crash kills one, critically injures one more

TUTTLE, OK — An overnight car crash left an unidentified white female dead and a 25-year-old male in critical condition.

The crash occurred just before 11:15 Saturday night on S.H. 92 outside of Tuttle.

The male, female and an unknown driver collided with a semi driven by Dalton Galliton of Randlett, Oklahoma.

Officials are still investigating the cause of collision.

The male and female were both transported to the hospital, where the female was pronounced dead.

The male was admitted in critical condition.

Galliton is the only one known to have been wearing a seatbelt.

This is a developing story, stay with KFOR for updates.