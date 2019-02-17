× Former Oklahoma assistant band director arrested on child pornography charges

DURANT, Okla. – A man arrested for child pornography last year was a former assistant band director for Durant Public Schools, officials say.

According to court documents, an investigation by homeland security found that Derek Fleeman, 30, allegedly uploaded several pictures of naked children online.

Fleeman, school officials say, was an assistant band director at the middle schools and high schools. He resigned May 10, 2018, the same day homeland security conducted a search warrant on his home and found the pictures. He was arrested in December 2018 on child pornography charges, KXII reports.

The school district says law enforcement did not contact them about Fleeman.